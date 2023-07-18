Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.086 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .204 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 33 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (4.3%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has an RBI in 13 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.169
|.278
|OBP
|.222
|.361
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|31/8
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday, July 7 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.