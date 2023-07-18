The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.086 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .204 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 33 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (4.3%), homering in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has an RBI in 13 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .241 AVG .169 .278 OBP .222 .361 SLG .220 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 5 34/6 K/BB 31/8 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings