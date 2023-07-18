On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .210 with seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.

Andrus has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 63 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (15.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.5%).

He has scored in 14 games this year (22.2%), including five multi-run games (7.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .265 AVG .157 .342 OBP .240 .333 SLG .213 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 21/11 K/BB 20/9 4 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings