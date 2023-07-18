Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Nationals on July 18, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and other players on the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Taillon Stats
- Jameson Taillon (3-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Taillon has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Taillon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|7
|6
|5
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 97 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .269/.321/.375 slash line so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .305/.360/.524 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .295/.343/.484 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .263/.340/.486 on the year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.