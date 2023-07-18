Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs meet Alex Call and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 102 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 21st in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (433 total runs).

The Cubs' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

Taillon is trying to collect his third quality start of the season.

Taillon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Drew Smyly Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery

