Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (43-50) and the Washington Nationals (38-56) matching up at Wrigley Field (on July 18) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Cubs.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (3-6) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (6-10).

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered nine games this season favored by -165 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 433 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

