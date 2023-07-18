Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this year (63 of 92), with multiple hits 19 times (20.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 37 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.330
|OBP
|.305
|.473
|SLG
|.383
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|28
|30/14
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (3-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.