On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this year (63 of 92), with multiple hits 19 times (20.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 37 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .248 AVG .240 .330 OBP .305 .473 SLG .383 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 28 30/14 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings