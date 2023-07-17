Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .257.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (37.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.3%).
- In 21 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.275
|AVG
|.240
|.309
|OBP
|.284
|.429
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|18/4
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
