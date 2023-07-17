Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (38 of 70), with more than one hit 11 times (15.7%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.7%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25.7% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.275
|AVG
|.204
|.350
|OBP
|.263
|.404
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|37/12
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.86 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (4-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the left-hander went 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.