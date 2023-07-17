Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (27-67) and Detroit Tigers (41-51) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-1) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.
- Detroit has a record of 3-5 when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 357 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|W 5-4
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|W 6-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|L 2-0
|Reese Olson vs Bryce Miller
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Matt Manning vs Jordan Lyles
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|July 21
|Padres
|-
|Reese Olson vs Blake Snell
|July 22
|Padres
|-
|Matt Manning vs Seth Lugo
