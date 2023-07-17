Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (27-67) and Detroit Tigers (41-51) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-1) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-11) will take the ball for the Royals.

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-5 when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Detroit has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 357 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

