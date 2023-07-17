Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 79 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .397.
- Torkelson will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last games.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this season (12.2%), homering in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Torkelson has an RBI in 33 of 90 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.2% of his games this year (38 of 90), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.220
|AVG
|.238
|.312
|OBP
|.302
|.348
|SLG
|.442
|14
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|46/17
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles (1-11) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.33 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
