Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .251.
- Suzuki has recorded a hit in 47 of 73 games this season (64.4%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.203
|AVG
|.288
|.314
|OBP
|.351
|.280
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|30/17
|K/BB
|49/17
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- The Nationals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.