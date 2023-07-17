Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is hitting .299 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (43 of 57), with more than one hit 18 times (31.6%).
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.8% of his games this season, Greene has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 27 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.355
|AVG
|.246
|.415
|OBP
|.323
|.523
|SLG
|.377
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|32/11
|K/BB
|39/13
|3
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-11 with a 6.33 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.33), 47th in WHIP (1.283), and 61st in K/9 (6.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.