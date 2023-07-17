The Chicago Cubs (43-49) and Washington Nationals (37-56) clash on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (7-6) against the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (4-7).

Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.42 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will send Smyly (7-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.351.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 18 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Drew Smyly vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 390 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 81 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 6-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 1 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Gore enters the matchup with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore is looking to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

MacKenzie Gore vs. Cubs

He will face a Cubs offense that ranks 14th in the league with 428 total runs scored while batting .247 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .397 slugging percentage (21st in MLB action) and has hit a total of 100 home runs (21st in the league).

Gore has pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

