Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Nationals on July 17, 2023
Lane Thomas and Nico Hoerner are among the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Monday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Smyly Stats
- The Cubs' Drew Smyly (7-6) will make his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 18 starts this season.
- In 18 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|at Brewers
|Jul. 3
|3.2
|4
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|3.2
|9
|7
|7
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 97 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .273/.325/.380 on the year.
- Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a triple, two walks and four RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .301/.358/.524 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .299/.348/.490 so far this season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
