When the Chicago Cubs (43-49) and Washington Nationals (37-56) face off at Wrigley Field on Monday, July 17, Drew Smyly will get the call for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-140). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (7-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 43 times and won 24, or 55.8%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 30 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Ian Happ 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

