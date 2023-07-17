The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals play on Monday at 8:05 PM ET. Cody Bellinger and C.J. Abrams have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago games have finished above the set total five times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.8 runs.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs are 24-19 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Chicago has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Cubs have a 60% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 92 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-42-2).

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-24 21-25 19-25 24-24 27-38 16-11

