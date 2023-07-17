Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 72.1% of his games this season (44 of 61), with multiple hits 18 times (29.5%).
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 61), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 25 games this year (41.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 60.7% of his games this year (37 of 61), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.278
|AVG
|.325
|.341
|OBP
|.375
|.513
|SLG
|.535
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|23/10
|K/BB
|22/11
|5
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.