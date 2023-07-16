Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zack Short -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .211.
- Short has had a hit in 20 of 49 games this season (40.8%), including multiple hits four times (8.2%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has an RBI in 10 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|18
|.228
|AVG
|.182
|.279
|OBP
|.294
|.367
|SLG
|.295
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 94 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 1, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
