Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Red Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Red Sox Odds
|Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Red Sox
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .262.
- In 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%) Gomes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Gomes has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.240
|.323
|OBP
|.284
|.448
|SLG
|.380
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|17/4
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (3-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.