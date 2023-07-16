After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while hitting .262.
  • In 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%) Gomes has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.6% of his games this year, Gomes has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 32
.287 AVG .240
.323 OBP .284
.448 SLG .380
6 XBH 6
4 HR 4
13 RBI 16
17/4 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford (3-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.