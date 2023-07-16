Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (61-30) into a matchup versus the Chicago White Sox (39-55) following his two-homer performance in a 6-5 defeat to the White Sox. It starts at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kolby Allard to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Cease is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Cease will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

The Braves will send Allard to the mound for his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing one inning of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing two hits.

He has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 4.22, a 4 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.125.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.