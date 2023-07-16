Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (61-30) will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at Truist Park on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 78 games, or 67.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 27-10 (73%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (33.9%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

