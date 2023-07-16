Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to get to Dylan Cease when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The White Sox are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-175). A 9.5-run total has been set in the contest.

White Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The White Sox's ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 3-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 93 chances this season.

The White Sox have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 18-30 16-24 23-30 29-39 10-15

