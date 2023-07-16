Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-30) going head-to-head against the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at 1:35 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will call on Kolby Allard versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease (3-3).

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The White Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (388 total runs).

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

