Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- In 53.6% of his games this year (37 of 69), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.8%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (18 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.274
|AVG
|.204
|.345
|OBP
|.263
|.406
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|35/11
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
