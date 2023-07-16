On Sunday, Trey Mancini (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

In 53.6% of his games this year (37 of 69), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (5.8%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Mancini has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (18 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.4% of his games this season (21 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .274 AVG .204 .345 OBP .263 .406 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 35/11 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings