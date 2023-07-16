The Detroit Tigers (41-50) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Seattle Mariners (45-46) on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (5-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.97 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-2, 4.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .200 to his opponents.

Olson is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Olson will try to record his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners' Miller (5-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 11 starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Bryce Miller vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 357 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 87 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Tigers have gone 3-for-24 with a double in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.