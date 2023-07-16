Sunday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (45-46) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (41-50) at 4:10 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (5-3) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (1-2).

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 32, or 42.1%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won 18 of 40 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (357 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule