Riley Greene and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .300.

Greene has had a hit in 42 of 56 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (32.1%).

In 10.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%).

In 48.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .355 AVG .245 .415 OBP .325 .523 SLG .382 10 XBH 8 3 HR 3 9 RBI 11 32/11 K/BB 39/13 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings