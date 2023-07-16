The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has had a hit in 62 of 83 games this season (74.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (32.5%).

He has gone deep in five games this season (6.0%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this season, Hoerner has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.2% of his games this year (35 of 83), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .297 AVG .247 .344 OBP .297 .407 SLG .341 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 26 RBI 20 19/10 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

