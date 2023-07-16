Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Maton -- hitting .200 with a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on July 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is hitting .161 with six doubles, seven home runs and 34 walks.
- Maton has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this season (27 of 72), with more than one hit six times (8.3%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (6.9%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (31.9%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.137
|AVG
|.184
|.276
|OBP
|.300
|.196
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|9
|RBI
|16
|31/18
|K/BB
|31/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
