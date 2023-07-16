The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with two triples, three walks and two RBI), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .275.

In 58.0% of his 69 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this season (30.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .231 AVG .311 .325 OBP .350 .333 SLG .477 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 12 RBI 12 18/14 K/BB 31/7 3 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings