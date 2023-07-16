Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jared Young and the Chicago Cubs take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jared Young? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Red Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Red Sox Odds
|Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Red Sox
Jared Young At The Plate
- Young has two triples, a home run and three walks while hitting .182.
- Young has had a base hit in five of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.250
|AVG
|.118
|.368
|OBP
|.167
|.688
|SLG
|.118
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.