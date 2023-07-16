After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jared Young and the Chicago Cubs take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jared Young At The Plate

  • Young has two triples, a home run and three walks while hitting .182.
  • Young has had a base hit in five of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.250 AVG .118
.368 OBP .167
.688 SLG .118
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
