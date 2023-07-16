Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ian Happ (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 78 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has an RBI in 23 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (30.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.232
|AVG
|.261
|.357
|OBP
|.392
|.351
|SLG
|.412
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|16
|48/29
|K/BB
|47/35
|3
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (3-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
