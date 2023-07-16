On Sunday, Ian Happ (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 78 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.

Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has an RBI in 23 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (30.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .232 AVG .261 .357 OBP .392 .351 SLG .412 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 48/29 K/BB 47/35 3 SB 4

