Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers square off against the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-4.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .207 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 33 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.4% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has had an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.241
|AVG
|.175
|.278
|OBP
|.230
|.361
|SLG
|.228
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|5
|34/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Miller (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday, July 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .203 batting average against him.
