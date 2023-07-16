Sunday, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Atlanta Braves and Kolby Allard, with the first pitch at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .208 with six doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 32 of 62 games this year (51.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.1%).

In 62 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (16.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (9.7%).

He has scored in 13 of 62 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .265 AVG .152 .342 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 21/11 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings