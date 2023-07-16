Nico Hoerner and Rafael Devers are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox square off at Wrigley Field on Sunday (at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (9-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Steele has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 96 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .273/.321/.375 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .305/.362/.531 on the season.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has 88 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs, 32 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.509 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 56 RBI (99 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.361/.475 so far this season.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

