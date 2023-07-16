Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (43-48) clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (49-44) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 16. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.56 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cubs' game versus the Red Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Chicago.

In the last 10 games, the Cubs were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 14 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.