Nico Hoerner and Justin Turner will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 20th in baseball with 100 total home runs.

Chicago's .399 slugging percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Chicago is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (423 total).

The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (9-2) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.56 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Steele is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Steele is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Brayan Bello 7/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Home Marcus Stroman James Paxton 7/16/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Steele Kutter Crawford 7/17/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/18/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/19/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty

