Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (43-48) and Boston Red Sox (49-44) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 16.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (9-2) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (3-4).

Cubs vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Cubs vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have won 24 out of the 42 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 7-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with 423 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).

