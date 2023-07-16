The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

In 62.7% of his 51 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 29.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (58.8%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .306 AVG .245 .330 OBP .325 .612 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 16 29/4 K/BB 33/11 2 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings