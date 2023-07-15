Saturday, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-1 with two RBI.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .262 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%), including nine multi-hit games (16.1%).

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 32 .289 AVG .240 .326 OBP .284 .458 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 13 RBI 16 16/4 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

