How to Watch the White Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy will hit the field against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs White Sox Player Props
|Braves vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 103 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 382 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.367 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (5-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday, July 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Charlie Morton
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kolby Allard
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.