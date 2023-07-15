Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (61-29) and the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on July 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (11-2) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (5-8) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The White Sox have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The White Sox have won in 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Chicago this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (382 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

