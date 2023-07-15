Spencer Torkelson and Julio Rodriguez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .228/.308/.401 on the year.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has recorded 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .246/.324/.365 on the year.

McKinstry heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with .

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 93 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.313/.412 on the season.

Rodriguez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has recorded 75 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .250/.360/.390 slash line so far this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

