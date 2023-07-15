George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and projected starter Michael Lorenzen on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 31 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is 6-9 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 49 of 90 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-25 20-25 15-25 25-25 32-37 8-13

