Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (45-45) and the Detroit Tigers (40-50) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on July 15.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (8-7) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (3-6).

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have come away with 31 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (351 total runs).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule