Taylor Pendrith is part of the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Pendrith has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -4 281 0 20 1 3 $2.3M

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Pendrith has a top-20 finish in each of his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 12th.

Pendrith made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 314 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Pendrith will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,322 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.78 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 95th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pendrith was better than only 28% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Pendrith recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pendrith had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Pendrith's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

At that most recent competition, Pendrith's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Pendrith finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pendrith recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

