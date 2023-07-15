There are eight matches in the Swiss Open Gstaad (clay) qualifying round of 16 today, highlighted by No. 163-ranked Geoffrey Blancaneaux versus No. 135 Raul Brancaccio. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Swiss Open Gstaad Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

Round: Qualifying Round Of 16

Date: July 15

Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Court Surface: Clay

Watch the Swiss Open Gstaad Today - July 15

Match Round Match Time Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Ivan Gakhov Qualifying Round Of 16 4:30 AM ET Jurij Rodionov vs. Mika Brunold Qualifying Round Of 16 4:30 AM ET Facundo Bagnis vs. Kilian Feldbausch Qualifying Round Of 16 5:50 AM ET Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Raul Brancaccio Qualifying Round Of 16 6:00 AM ET Marco Trungelliti vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Qualifying Round Of 16 7:10 AM ET Federico Gaio vs. Hamad Medjedovic Qualifying Round Of 16 7:30 AM ET Otto Virtanen vs. Alexander Weis Qualifying Round Of 16 8:50 AM ET Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Zizou Bergs Qualifying Round Of 16 9:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Blancaneaux vs. Brancaccio

Blancaneaux is 6-9 on the year, with zero tournament victories.

The 26-year-old Brancaccio, who is still seeking his first tournament title of 2023, is 2-8 so far this year.

Blancaneaux has played 15 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.1 games per match.

In his five matches on clay this year, Blancaneaux has played an average of 24.8 games.

Thus far this year, Blancaneaux has won 22.2% of his return games and 66.3% of his service games.

Brancaccio has played 10 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 44.4% of those games.

Through five matches on clay courts this year, Brancaccio averages 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set with a 39.6% game winning percentage.

Brancaccio is 38-for-52 in service games (for a winning percentage of 73.1%) and 12-for-52 in return games (23.1%) on all surfaces.

