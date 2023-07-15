Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 77 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .401.
- Torkelson is batting .286 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 54 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (36.4%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.220
|AVG
|.237
|.312
|OBP
|.304
|.348
|SLG
|.451
|14
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|28
|48/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks seventh, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
