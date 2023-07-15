Seby Zavala is back in action for the Chicago White Sox against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta BravesJuly 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-2.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)



Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .169 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in 16 of 47 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
  • In 8.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.4%).
  • He has scored in 19.1% of his games this season (nine of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 24
.183 AVG .157
.231 OBP .211
.200 SLG .443
1 XBH 8
0 HR 6
3 RBI 12
24/4 K/BB 31/4
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Braves have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • Strider (11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
