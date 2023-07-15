Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Braves - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala is back in action for the Chicago White Sox against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta BravesJuly 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-2.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .169 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in 16 of 47 games this year (34.0%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).
- In 8.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (6.4%).
- He has scored in 19.1% of his games this season (nine of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.183
|AVG
|.157
|.231
|OBP
|.211
|.200
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|31/4
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Strider (11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 28th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first.
