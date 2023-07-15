Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Red Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .190.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 26 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (13.1%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season (39.3%), including six multi-run games (9.8%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|35
|.148
|AVG
|.219
|.258
|OBP
|.294
|.420
|SLG
|.474
|8
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|16
|33/12
|K/BB
|53/11
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 2.73 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
