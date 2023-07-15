Saturday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs square off against the Boston Red Sox and James Paxton, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Yankees) he went 0-for-1.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks while batting .190.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 26 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (13.1%).
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (39.3%), including six multi-run games (9.8%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 35
.148 AVG .219
.258 OBP .294
.420 SLG .474
8 XBH 14
7 HR 7
13 RBI 16
33/12 K/BB 53/11
1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Paxton gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up a 2.73 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
